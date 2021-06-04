Helicopter crash: One person has severe injuries

Exact number of victims of a helicopter crash in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan is unknown. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

One patient will be hospitalized in the Osh Interregional Clinical Hospital. According to preliminary data, two military helicopters left for Alai district today. The head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev was in one of them.

The head physician of the medical institution Talant Arstankulov confirmed this information. According to him, the serviceman has burns and several other injuries.

«Exact number of victims is unknown yet; one is being brought to us. He has the most severe injuries. According to preliminary information, patients with minor injuries will be taken to the Osh Military Hospital. We are ready to admit all seriously injured patients. Doctors are determining the severity of injuries sustained during the crash,» Talant Arstankulov told.

The press center of the State Committee for National Security told 24.kg news agency that the military helicopter made an emergency landing. The head of the SCNS, Kamchybek Tashiev, did not suffer.