Sale of radio frequencies: Artur Khaldarov fined 280,000 soms

The founder of Ala-TV LLC, Artur Khaldarov, was found guilty in a criminal case on sale of radio frequencies and sentenced to a fine of 280,000 soms. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

«The founder of Ala-TV LLC was found guilty under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Artur Khaldarov entered into a plea bargain,» the law enforcement agencies said.

Related news Founder of Ala-TV company Arthur Khaldarov detained in Bishkek

Earlier, Artur Khaldarov was sentenced to a fine of 220,000 soms for illegal border crossing.

Recall, the Interdepartmental Investigation Group of the Military Prosecutor’s Office and SCNS investigated a criminal case on corruption at the State Communications Agency. The ex-head of the agency, Natalya Chernogubova, deputy head of the State Agency for Information Technologies and Communications Maksat Dzhylyshbaev, and ex-head of the government’s defense department Azamat Araev were found guilty and sentenced to a fine. They must pay 260,000 soms each.

According to official information, management of the state agency in conspiracy with one of the mobile operators and the officials of the State Committee for Technology and Communications, in violation of applicable laws in the field of communications and licensing, renewed license of the operator. This entailed damage to the interests of the state.