Albert Kolopov became a Deputy Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made at a meeting of Parliament.

Albert Kolopov has been working for the Office of the Ombudsman since 2005. According to him, he took many courses on human rights protection. Prior to his election, he headed the department for work with citizens who have suffered from torture.

In total, nine people applied for the post of Deputy Ombudsman. At least 74 deputies voted for Albert Kolopov.