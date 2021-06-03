Education Ministry approves Indira Kudaibergenova as rector of KSMA

Professor Indira Kudaibergenova was approved as the rector of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA). Press service of the higher education institution reports.

The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Bolotbek Kupeshev signed the corresponding order.

The State Secretary Kalysbek Shadykhanov read out the document. It was he who signed the order on May 28 to postpone the elections, but the Academic Council of the Medical Academy decided to hold them. As a result, Indira Kudaibergenova won.