Monument to Adinai Myrzabekova opened at Medical Academy

A monument to student Adinai Myrzabekova, who died last year while working as a volunteer in one of the hospitals in Bishkek, was unveiled at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA). Press service of the academy reported.

The portrait sculpture made of bronze was installed by Adinai’s classmates — graduates of 2021. The monument is located in the new conference hall of the Medical Academy.

«Adinai Myrzabekova passed away on July 13, 2020, during the peak of coronavirus infection. She studied at the KSMA, and during the pandemic she worked as a nurse in one of the hospitals in Bishkek. The cause of her death was bilateral pneumonia, Adinai Myrzabekova was posthumously awarded the Erdik medal,» the medical academy noted.
