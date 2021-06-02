17:46
Former lawyer of Sadyr Japarov becomes judge of Supreme Court

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the candidacy of the former lawyer of Sadyr Japarov, Zamirbek Bazarbaev, for the post of a judge of the Supreme Court. The decision was made today at a meeting.

Zamirbek Bazarbaev, answering the question of the deputy Dastan Bekeshev, noted that he has a house, a land plot and a car.

«You were the lawyer of Sadyr Japarov, you worked for the presidential administration. In the Supreme Court, you must make decisions without looking back at the administration of the head of state,» Dastan Bekeshev noted.

Candidacy of Zamirbek Bazarbaev was supported by 94 deputies, 6 voted against.

In December 2020, Zamirbek Bazarbaev was appointed the head of the Department of Judicial Reform and Legality of the presidential administration.

The Parliament also supported Nurlan Musaev’s candidacy for the post of a judge of the Supreme Court. At least 96 deputies voted for him.

The judges took the oath and took up their duties.
