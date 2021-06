Work of indoor playgrounds in shopping centers was allowed in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, they must fulfill a number of conditions: the occupancy rate must not exceed 50 percent, sanitary requirements must be observed as well as the mask requirement.

«First, the issue was discussed at a meeting of the city emergency anti-epidemic and anti-epizootic commission, then the City Hall issued a decree,» Victoria Mozgacheva said.