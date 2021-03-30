14:22
Playgrounds to be closed in shopping centers in Bishkek

Playgrounds will be closed in shopping centers in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the capital Aizhan Chynybaeva announced at a briefing today.

According to her, the play areas for children will be closed for two weeks from April 1. «This is an emergency measure; we hope that the epidemiological situation will not worsen. Raids have been conducted in shopping centers for three days, we urge their owners to comply with all sanitary and epidemiological standards and regulations,» she said.

Aizhan Chynybaeva added that the raids are also conducted in public transport. «The urban transport system is overloaded. We will oblige everyone to wear masks. This is the only way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the epidemic,» she added.
