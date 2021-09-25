10:05
Inclusive playground for children opened in Bishkek

An inclusive playground for children was opened in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. Rotary Club Bishkek NGO informed 24.kg news agency.

The NGO initiated the social project «Inclusive Playground», built the playground for children with disabilities in Yntymak-2 park and handed it over to the Bishkek City Hall.

The total budget of the project was 4,400,000 soms. There are several types of amusement rides on the playground, including play spaces with the possibility of wheelchair access, safe swings for children with special needs, adapted sandbox tables, and special tactile panels. All equipment was manufactured in Russia and Turkey.

«The inclusive playground is designed to help children in their physical, mental and social development. This is a big step of society and the state towards children with special needs, as well as a gift to all residents of the capital and at the same time a call to pay close attention to the issues of social adaptation of children with disabilities,» the organization notes.

The playground is specially adapted for children with any health potential and allows all kids, without exception, to actively spend time together, the organizers stress.
