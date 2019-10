An inclusive playground will be built in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The playground will appear in a new park on the Southern highway, which will be laid out on the eastern side of Yntymak park.

Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov met with the Governor of 24-30 district of Rotary International Hakan Karaalioglu and the President of the Rotary Club Bishkek Akina Sultanova. They signed a memorandum on construction of the inclusive playground.