Daniyar Mukashev was relieved of his post as Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Switzerland, Liechtenstein, San Marino, Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva. The corresponding decree was signed by the President Sadyr Japarov.

Almazbek Beishenaliev was appointed to the vacant position by another decree. Previously, he served as the Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic.