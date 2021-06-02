14:41
Deputy Minister of Justice of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Minister of Justice of Kyrgyzstan Asel Chynbayeva introduced the new Deputy Minister Orozbek Sydykov to the staff. Press service of the Ministry of Justice reported.

Orozbek Sydykov was born on May 7, 1987 in Osh region. He graduated from the Osh State Law Institute, Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He began his career in the Office of the Ombudsman in Osh region. He has been working for the Ministry of Justice since 2014.

Prior to the appointment, he was a deputy head of the Chui-Bishkek Department of Justice.
