Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar continues appreciating in Kyrgyzstan and its exchange rate is already close to 85 soms. It has grown by other 20-30 tyiyns for 24 hours.

Today, exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 84.4845 soms, and sell — for 84.7-84.95 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 84.3719 soms (0.9 percent growth).

The dollar exchange rate has already grown by 1 som since the beginning of the week.

Depreciation of the U.S. dollar began in the second half of May. As a result, exchange rate of the American currency dropped by almost 2 soms for 10 days. But to date, it has already won back the lost positions. At the same time, the National Bank did not conduct any interventions in the foreign exchange market, considering the situation as relatively stable.
