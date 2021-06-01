17:16
PCR laboratory opened at Manas airport

A new PCR laboratory has started operating at Manas International Airport. Press service of the company reported.

PCR testing is conducted from 8.00 to 18.00 on the second floor of the Manas airport building. The PCR testing is conducted in a fast mode thanks to the latest equipment: for 1.5 — 2 hours (3,499 soms) and for 4-5 hours (2,399 soms).

The PCR test can be taken at the Manas airport before departure (except for the Russian Federation, the company has not become a member of Travel without COVID-19 application yet).

The results are available on the website amsbiolab.kg or a printed certificate in three languages ​​can be obtained on the first floor of the Manas airport terminal.

It was reported earlier that about 14,000 people will be able to undergo testing at the laboratory daily.
views: 112
