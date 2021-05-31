Third of children in Kyrgyzstan read books, despite popularity of the Internet

One third of children in Kyrgyzstan read books, despite the popularity of social media. Vyacheslav Goncharov, a representative of Door Public Foundation, told.

According to him, study of children’s media consumption showed parents’ concern for the younger generation.

«Parents do not know when and what content their children are consuming. The study helped to identify the risks and opportunities associated with the growing importance of digital technologies in the life of modern people. The results showed that there is a need for teaching children media literacy and increasing the media competence of parents. The Internet can become a platform for interaction between parents and children, and not a reason for misunderstandings and quarrels,» Vyacheslav Goncharov said.