13:30
USD 83.63
EUR 101.99
RUB 1.14
English

174 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 104,729 in total

At least 174 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 95 people got infected in Bishkek, 26 — in Osh city, 7— in Chui region, 5 — in Talas region, 4 — in Naryn region, 15 — Issyk-Kul region, 17 — in Jalal-Abad region, 5 — in Batken region.

In total, 104,729 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/195782/
views: 127
Print
Related
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,349 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 540 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
COVID-19: Hybrid strain of coronavirus discovered in Vietnam
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
3,402 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 445 - in serious condition
356 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 104,222 in total
Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess'
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 168.7 million people globally
Popular
Head of Elite House construction company detained in Bishkek Head of Elite House construction company detained in Bishkek
Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
31 May, Monday
12:58
First round of admission to universities to begin on July 12 in Kyrgyzstan First round of admission to universities to begin on Ju...
12:42
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:39
3,349 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 540 - in serious condition
12:33
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:26
174 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 104,729 in total