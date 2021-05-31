President Sadyr Japarov comments on results of his visit to Russia

The President of Kyrgyzstan commented on the results of negotiations with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He told about it in an interview with Russia 1 TV channel.

Kyrgyzstan and Russia will always be eternal allies and economic partners, Sadyr Japarov said.

«Russia, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin are not indifferent to the fate of Kyrgyzstan. We are eternal allies, trade and economic partners, therefore, first of all, we discussed the further development of Kyrgyzstan. In general, I was very pleased with the outcome of our meeting,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov paid a working visit to Russia on May 24-25. The meeting took place in Sochi.