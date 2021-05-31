10:27
USD 83.63
EUR 101.99
RUB 1.14
English

President Sadyr Japarov comments on results of his visit to Russia

The President of Kyrgyzstan commented on the results of negotiations with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He told about it in an interview with Russia 1 TV channel.

Kyrgyzstan and Russia will always be eternal allies and economic partners, Sadyr Japarov said.

«Russia, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin are not indifferent to the fate of Kyrgyzstan. We are eternal allies, trade and economic partners, therefore, first of all, we discussed the further development of Kyrgyzstan. In general, I was very pleased with the outcome of our meeting,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov paid a working visit to Russia on May 24-25. The meeting took place in Sochi.
link: https://24.kg/english/195734/
views: 127
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov meets with residents of Ak-Sai
President Japarov visits Kapchygai frontier post and military unit in Batken
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of bypass road in Ak-Sai
Sadyr Japarov in Batken region: New school, outposts, meetings with people
President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Batken and Osh regions
Issyk-Kul International Airport serves charter flights from 7 Russian cities
Borders, security: Meeting between Putin and Japarov in expert assessment
Negotiations between Putin and Japarov to activate important projects
Sadyr Japarov thanks Vladimir Putin for empathy due to border situation
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
Popular
Head of Elite House construction company detained in Bishkek Head of Elite House construction company detained in Bishkek
Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
31 May, Monday
10:21
Prices for carrots and beetroot almost double for year in Kyrgyzstan Prices for carrots and beetroot almost double for year...
10:06
Volunteers clean Adygene gorge from garbage
09:29
Parliament to return to discussion of law on manipulating information
09:14
President Sadyr Japarov comments on results of his visit to Russia
09:09
COVID-19: Sputnik V vaccine to be produced in Uzbekistan
30 May, Sunday
13:00
Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people
29 May, Saturday
19:42
Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments
16:58
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
13:08
Kyrgyzstanis win four bronze medals at Asian Boxing Championship
13:03
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List