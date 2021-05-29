Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess'

A temple dedicated to «Corona Devi» (Corona goddess) has appeared near the South Indian city of Coimbatore, as the country struggles to combat a brutal new wave. AFP reports.

The temple is closed to parishioners, but priests come every day. They pray, leave food offerings, wash the statues with water and milk. In return, they ask to stop the disease and alleviate its consequences.

The manager of the temple says the idea of worshipping disease-causing viruses as goddess forms has existed for years, in the belief that prayers will help ease the situation.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in India has been growing since mid-February due to the spread of a new strain of coronavirus. The country takes the third place in the world in terms of the number of deaths.