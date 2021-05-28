16:50
UNICEF and Human Vaccine sign agreement on Sputnik V vaccine supply

Management of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Human Vaccine, a subsidiary of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, have announced a long-term agreement for the supply of Sputnik V vaccine. UN News reports.

It is noted that the procurement of the vaccine depends on whether it will be included by WHO in the list of drugs for use in emergency situations that will confirm its safety and efficacy.

In addition, purchase of Sputnik V under the COVAX initiative will also require an agreement with the GAVI alliance. When all regulatory procedures are completed, the Children’s Fund will be able to receive 220 million doses of the vaccine and deliver them to different countries in the remaining months of 2021. The delivery schedule will be determined later in cooperation with the manufacturer.

«UNICEF’s priority is to make sure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine and to help them prepare for the rollout of immunization,» press release of UNICEF says.

The agreement is the fourth long-term supply agreement signed by UNICEF with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers. Earlier, the Children’s Fund signed such agreements with the Indian Serum Institute, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
