Ex-HR Director of Alfa Telecom appointed head of Financial Intelligence

A new Chairman of the State Financial Intelligence Service of Kyrgyzstan was appointed.

According to the presidential press service, Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Kanatbek Turganbekov to this position.

Kanatbek Turganbekov had been the head of YUSIS law firm from 2016 to 2020. Previously, he was an HR Director at Alfa Telecom CJSC. In 2008-2009, he was the head of the Department at the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption. The organization was headed by Sadyr Japarov at that time.