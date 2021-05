More than 320 million soms will be spent on the population census in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Department of Statistical Censuses Rimma Chynybaeva reported.

According to her, 321 million soms have been requested for the population census in Kyrgyzstan, which is planned to be held in September.

«About 90 percent of the money is spent on the salaries of the census takers. There are 25,000 of them. Each will be paid about 7,000 soms,» she told.