14:59
USD 83.01
EUR 101.61
RUB 1.13
English

Government pays no money to people captured during border conflict

The government of Kyrgyzstan did not pay compensation to those captured during the border conflict. Deputy Irina Karamushkina announced at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to her, the citizens of Kyrgyzstan who were captured by the Tajik military were promised 80,000 soms each.

«But they haven’t been paid anything yet. They are being treated at the National Hospital,» the deputy told.

She also called for attention to the problems of Saada village in Leilek district.

«A drinking water fountain was once installed in the village for 1 million soms. But there is still no drop of water. It is necessary to check and punish the responsible persons. In addition, the village receives electricity from Tajikistan at a high rate, while there is an opportunity to connect to our substations,» Irina Karamushkina added.
link: https://24.kg/english/195409/
views: 128
Print
Related
Batken residents ask Sadyr Japarov to control aid to victims of border conflict
140 children from affected villages in Batken region leave for Issyk-Kul
Loans of Batken residents affected by border conflict written off
President of Kyrgyzstan is urged to recognize fact of aggression by Tajikistan
Border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold meeting
Sergei Lavrov approves end of escalation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Border delimitation and demarcation groups sign protocol
Situation at border: Rally against construction of road in Ak-Sai held
Situation at border: One of victims sent to Turkey for treatment
Border conflict: 57 injured still in Bishkek hospitals
Popular
Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
27 May, Thursday
14:45
Batken residents ask Sadyr Japarov to control aid to victims of border conflict Batken residents ask Sadyr Japarov to control aid to vi...
14:24
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 168.1 million people globally
14:09
Citizens of Tajikistan use Kyrgyz driver's licenses in Moscow
14:00
Kyrgyzstan to spend over 320 million soms on population census
13:47
80 trucks stand in line at Ak-Tilek checkpoint in Kyrgyzstan