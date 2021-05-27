Government pays no money to people captured during border conflict

The government of Kyrgyzstan did not pay compensation to those captured during the border conflict. Deputy Irina Karamushkina announced at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to her, the citizens of Kyrgyzstan who were captured by the Tajik military were promised 80,000 soms each.

«But they haven’t been paid anything yet. They are being treated at the National Hospital,» the deputy told.

She also called for attention to the problems of Saada village in Leilek district.

«A drinking water fountain was once installed in the village for 1 million soms. But there is still no drop of water. It is necessary to check and punish the responsible persons. In addition, the village receives electricity from Tajikistan at a high rate, while there is an opportunity to connect to our substations,» Irina Karamushkina added.