Kumtor case: Temir Sariev remanded in custody

Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariev was remanded in custody and will be kept in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security until November 30. Lawyer Timur Sultanov told.

According to him, this decision was made by the investigating judge Nurdin Ibraimov. The court session, according to the defense, was held with gross violations.

«The secretary had to inform about video recording before the hearing. However, this was not done, and we filed a motion for video recording, but the judge refused. In addition, the prosecutor did not answer a single question whether Temir Sariev could hide from the investigation or interfere with investigation of the case while at large,» Timur Sultanov said.

The lawyer noted that the defense did not agree with the court’s decision and would disclose all violations in the appeal to the Bishkek City Court.

The defendants in the case on Kumtor are the former and current MPs Torobai Zulpukarov and Iskhak Pirmatov, the latter has already been sentenced to a fine. Another person involved in the case, ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, has been released from custody. The measure of restraint for Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov has been changed.

Former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the First Deputy Prime Minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev are in custody. Ex-prime ministers Temir Sariev and Dzhoomart Otorbaev were detained. Supporters believe that the arrests as politically motivated.

Former president Askar Akayev, who visited Kyrgyzstan, also agreed to cooperate with the investigation within the Kumtor case. Executives of the Canadian Centerra company and the management of Kumtor Gold Company have been added to the wanted list.
