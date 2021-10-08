Kumtor case: Supporters of Temir Sariev hold rally near Bishkek City Court

Supporters of the ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariev hold a rally near the building of the Bishkek City Court.

Earlier, by a court decision, he was left in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security until November 30. However, the court session, according to the defense, was held with gross violations of the Criminal Procedure Code. Today, the panel of judges is to consider the appeal of the defense of Temir Sariev.

About 60 people take part in the protest. They chant: «Freedom for Sariev!», «Truth is on Sariev’s side!»

It was announced later that the court would not consider the appeal today, the hearing was postponed to October 12.

The defendants in the case on Kumtor are the former and current MPs Torobai Zulpukarov and Iskhak Pirmatov, the latter has already been sentenced to a fine. Another person involved in the case, ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, has been released from custody. The measure of restraint for Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov has been changed.

Former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the First Deputy Prime Minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev are in custody. Ex-prime ministers Temir Sariev and Dzhoomart Otorbaev were detained. Supporters believe that the arrests as politically motivated.

Former president Askar Akayev, who visited Kyrgyzstan, also agreed to cooperate with the investigation within the Kumtor case. Executives of the Canadian Centerra company and the management of Kumtor Gold Company have been added to the wanted list.