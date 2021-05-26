Appreciation of U.S. dollar starts in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar grew by 20-30 tyiyns for half a day in Kyrgyzstan.

Exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the American currency for 83-83.4 soms, and sell — for 83.4-83.5 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 83.2516 soms (0.45 percent drop).

The National Bank is not reacting to the situation with the dollar exchange rate. The bank considers it as relatively stable.

«The drop of exchange rate of U.S. dollar to som first of all indicates the prevalence of supply of the foreign currency over its demand. Since the beginning of 2021 to May 24, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to som has grown by 0.34 percent — from 83.5 to 83.7808 soms,» the National Bank told 24.kg news agency.