Kyrgyzstan runs out of first dose of COVID-19 vaccines

Kyrgyzstan is running out of the first dose of Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines. Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Vaccination with the first dose of the vaccines is expected to be completed this week, she said.

«Bishkek has run out of the first component of Sputnik V long ago, there is still a little in the regions where vaccination was started a week later. There are about 6,000-7,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine left,» Gulbara Ishenapysova said.

She added that Kyrgyzstan is awaiting the delivery of the Chinese vaccine, but the exact date is not yet known. «Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev is arranging. Delivery is expected by the end of May. Then, in early June, we will continue vaccination with the first component,» Gulbara Ishenapysova said.

The vaccination campaign started in Kyrgyzstan on March 29. The country has the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and the Russian Sputnik V. According to the Ministry of Health and Social Development, 74,792 people have been vaccinated in the republic (including 24,853 with the second dose) as of May 25.

It became known last week that 994 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine were accidentally defrosted in the capital’s Family Medicine Center No. 2.

The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported that the refrigerator was disconnected from the power supply due to human factor. Five employees of FMC No. 2 have been reprimanded, compensation for damage — about 840,000 soms — was assigned to the center.

Each component of the vaccine costs Kyrgyzstan about $ 10.