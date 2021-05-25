Depreciation of U.S. dollar continues in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar dropped by other 20 tyiyns for half a day in Kyrgyzstan.

Some exchange offices buy the currency for 82.5-82.7 soms, and sell it for 82.9-83 soms. Its exchange rate in commercial banks is 10-15 tyiyns higher.

The dollar has depreciated by almost two soms for 10 days.

At the same time, its nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 83.6268 soms (0.18 percent drop). The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic considers the situation in the foreign exchange market as relatively stable and has not yet conducted any interventions.