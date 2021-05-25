15:48
Head of Directorate for Olympic Sports appointed in Kyrgyzstan

Nurlanbek Ismailov was appointed the head of the Directorate for Olympic Sports under the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan for a period of four years. The state agency reported.

Former director Joomart Shamkanov wrote a letter of resignation at his own free will. He has served in the position since January 2018.

Nurlanbek Ismailov was born on September 14, 1980 in Naryn region, has higher education.

He is a five-time champion of Kyrgyzstan, prize-winner of the Asian Championship. In 2006, he was recognized as the best coach in Greco-Roman wrestling of the Kyrgyz Republic. In 2019, he was awarded the Certificate of Honor of the UWW World Championship in Nur-Sultan city (Kazakhstan).
link: https://24.kg/english/195134/
views: 37
