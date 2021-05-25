12:43
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 167.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 175,087 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 167,117,164 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,143,246), India (26,752,447), Brazil (16,120,756), France (5,667,331), Russia (4,952,412), Turkey (5,194,010), Great Britain (4,480,760), Italy (4,194,672), Spain (3,647,520), Germany (3,659,990), Argentina (3,562,135), Columbia (3,249,433), and Poland (2,866,181).

At least 3,469,640 people died from the virus (growth by 10,778 people for 24 hours), including 590,529 people — in the USA, 449,858— in Brazil, 221,695— in Mexico, 303,720— in India, 127,986— in the UK, 125,335— in Italy and 116,812 — in Russia.

At least 103,000 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 431,288 cases — in Kazakhstan, 98,657— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
