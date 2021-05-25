09:37
USD 83.63
EUR 102.00
RUB 1.14
English

Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev appointed prosecutor of Issyk-Kul region

The head of the Department of Defense, Law, Order and Emergency Situations at the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers, Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev, was relieved of his post. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

By order of the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev, Khalmurzaev was appointed a prosecutor of Issyk-Kul region.

He was introduced to the staff.

Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev had already taken the post of prosecutor of Issyk-Kul region. In 2011, the employee of the supervisory authority met the crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev at Kapriz hotel. He resigned in 2012. Two years later, Khalmurzaev took the office of the prosecutor of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek, and in 2017 he became the head of the capital’s supervisory authority. In 2018, he received a «service incompetence note» and was removed from office. In 2019, Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev returned to the prosecutor’s office, heading the supervisory authority of Batken region. In February 2021, Khalmurzaev was appointed the head of the Department of Defense, Law Enforcement and Emergency Situations at the Government’s Office.
link: https://24.kg/english/195057/
views: 18
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General
Dastan Dogoev appointed Minister of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan
Artem Novikov comments on his appointment as head of RKDF
Aibek Dzhunushaliev appointed First Deputy Head of Cabinet of Ministers
Artem Novikov appointed Chairman of Board of Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund
Esen Sherbotoev appointed head of Kyrgyzpochtasy state enterprise
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Presidential Executive Office
Nurai Mars appointed Chief Spokesperson for President
New Spokesperson for President of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Elchibek Zhantaev appointed Director of State Agency for Regional Development
Popular
Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk
Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case
80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment 80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment
Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General
25 May, Tuesday
09:32
Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev appointed prosecutor of Issyk-Kul region Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev appointed prosecutor of Issyk-Ku...
09:22
Cabinet of Ministers imposes restrictions on border with Tajikistan
24 May, Monday
19:16
Sadyr Japarov thanks Vladimir Putin for empathy due to border situation
18:33
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
17:57
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
17:50
Another criminal case opened against Melis Aspekov
17:39
Ulukbek Maripov lays capsule at construction site of new school in Bishkek