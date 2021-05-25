Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev appointed prosecutor of Issyk-Kul region

The head of the Department of Defense, Law, Order and Emergency Situations at the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers, Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev, was relieved of his post. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

By order of the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev, Khalmurzaev was appointed a prosecutor of Issyk-Kul region.

He was introduced to the staff.

Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev had already taken the post of prosecutor of Issyk-Kul region. In 2011, the employee of the supervisory authority met the crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev at Kapriz hotel. He resigned in 2012. Two years later, Khalmurzaev took the office of the prosecutor of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek, and in 2017 he became the head of the capital’s supervisory authority. In 2018, he received a «service incompetence note» and was removed from office. In 2019, Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev returned to the prosecutor’s office, heading the supervisory authority of Batken region. In February 2021, Khalmurzaev was appointed the head of the Department of Defense, Law Enforcement and Emergency Situations at the Government’s Office.