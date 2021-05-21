Employee of Autism Pobedim kg Center beats 6-year-old child

An employee of Autism Pobedim kg Center beat a child suffering from cerebral palsy. A public figure Assol Moldokmatova posted on her Facebook page.

«A woman named Nazgul contacted me. Her six-year-old son has cerebral palsy. They went this center for rehabilitation. According to the mother, on May 17, she brought the child to an appointment with a special education teacher and after that he became nervous. The woman requested a video, and it turned out that the child was beaten,» she wrote.

Assol Moldokmatova also told that after watching the video and finding clear evidence of violence, administration of the center decided to dismiss the specialist.