Kyrgyzstan to be able to sell gold, Akylbek Japarov believes

Kyrgyzstan will be able to sell gold produced at Kumtor. The chairman of the state commission for checking work of Kumtor, deputy of the Parliament Akylbek Japarov, stated at a press conference.

According to him, the government has developed mechanisms for sale of Kumtor’s gold in case of sanctions by Centerra Gold.

«We will be able to sell gold. This is the gold of Kyrgyzaltyn. It is planned to sell it through the National Bank, and at the second stage — through other banks. There are a lot of people willing to buy our gold,» Akylbek Japarov said.

In February, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan established a commission to check the work of Kumtor gold mining enterprise. After three months of work, the commission proposed to impose external management on the mine and recover more than $ 4 billion from Centerra Gold.