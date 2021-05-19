16:37
Bride kidnapping: Only 3 out of 82 cases reach court in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan said that it has been taking action against abduction and murder of girls.

As the Deputy Head of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Nurlan Ismailov said at the round-table conference, the Criminal Code has four articles that prevent kidnapping. These are articles 175 «Abduction of a person for the purpose of marriage», 176 «Forcing into marriage with a person under 18 years old», 177 «Forcing a person to marry» and 178 «Violation of legislation on marriageable age when conducting religious rites.»

In total, 200 facts have been registered under these articles since the beginning of the year.

At least 82 cases were registered under article 175 «Abduction of a person for purpose of marriage». Most of them were registered in Bishkek — 30, Osh — 9, Chui region — 13, Naryn and Issyk-Kul regions — 4 each, Osh region — 7, Jalal-Abad region — 12 and Batken region — 3.

Only three out of 82 bride kidnapping cases are pending in courts. Eight accused were taken into custody, one is under house arrest.

Some 56 cases were registered during the same period of 2020.

Nine facts of forcing of minors into marriage, and six facts of forcing into marriage were registered.

103 facts of violation of the article 178 «Violation of legislation on marriageable age when conducting religious rites» were registered, only 18 of them were sent to court.
