Sergei Lavrov approves end of escalation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow was pleased with completion of escalation phase of the conflict between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Russian media report. At the same time, the Russian Federation welcomes the efforts that the parties are making to resolve the border issue.

According to Sergei Lavrov, this is a good example of how the states of the post-Soviet space should cooperate on the border issues that were not previously approved properly.

According to the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is characterized as stable.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
