President has to schedule repeat elections in three cities within month

Within a month, the President of Kyrgyzstan has to schedule repeat elections of deputies of local councils in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak. The Central Election Commission (CEC) explained to 24.kg news agency.

The results of the voting held on April 11 were invalidated in these cities.

The re-election campaign will take place within 30 calendar days from the date of signing the decree.

The notice period for parties and the campaign period are reduced by one third.

There are no restrictions for political organizations intending to participate in the race. Only candidates who have been convicted of gross violations, such as bribery, use of administrative resources, pressure on voters and members of precinct commissions, will not be able to run.

Elections of deputies of 28 city and 420 rural councils and a referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. According to preliminary data, six parties got into the Bishkek City Council, and four — into Osh City Council.

The capital’s TEC canceled the results of elections in Bishkek, the CEC invalidated the results of voting in Osh and Tokmak cities earlier.