Hot water supply will be suspended in Bishkek on May 17. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the acting mayor of Bishkek Baktybek Kudaibergenov.

«Hot water is shut off in connection with the annual preventive maintenance work and in order to ensure high-quality and timely preparation of heating networks and heat consumption systems for the heating season,» the City Hall noted.

Resumption of hot water supply is scheduled for June 17.