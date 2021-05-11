19:13
Preparations for opening of Maarif Foundation school in Bishkek discussed

Preparations for opening of a Maarif school in Bishkek were discussed at the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

The ministry hosted a meeting of Bolotbek Kupeshev with management of the Turkish foundation, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a visit.

The Turkish delegation thanked the Ministry of Education for cooperation and support in opening of a comprehensive school of Maarif Foundation in the capital. According to them, preparatory work for the new academic year is now underway.

Education at the school will be conducted according to the state standards of the two countries — in Kyrgyz, Turkish, Russian with study of English. In addition, an emphasis will be placed on the study of natural sciences — chemistry, physics and biology; humanities; new technologies and culture.

An agreement was signed in Ankara on November 10, 2020 between the ministry and the Maarif Foundation on opening and operation of private educational organizations in Kyrgyzstan.

A cooperation agreement with the Maarif Foundation was signed in the fall of 2018 during the official visit of the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kyrgyzstan.
