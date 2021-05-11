Mudflows flood villages in Kara-Kuldzha district

Mudflows flooded villages in Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Due to worsening weather conditions, flood waters came out of Zhany-Monol and Eski-Monol water canals. As a result, the courtyards of houses of in Ak-Kiya, Sary-Bulak, Kara-Kochkor villages were flooded, sections of the 10th, 17th and 20th kilometers of Myrzake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaikuu road turned out to be under the mudflow mass.

This restricted movement of vehicles.

«The head of the department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Osh region, 22 rescuers and 20 police officers carry out all the necessary work at the scene. A fire truck, two loaders, five excavators, a grader are involved. Rescuers opened Myrzake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaikuu road and are currently cleaning the affected villages,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed.

Torrential rains began in Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region on May 8 at about 23.00. They caused mudflows in Kara-Kochkor, Ak-Kiya, Sary-Bulak villages.

As a result, internal roads, Sary-Bulak and Nura Atakul canals are covered with sand and gravel.