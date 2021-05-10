Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Kyrgyzstan

The second batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The country received 20,000 doses of the second component of the Russian vaccine. «We received 20,000 doses of the first component in April,» the ministry noted.

Vaccination campaign started on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan. The country has the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and the Russian Sputnik V. Delivery of AstraZeneca is expected in May. As of May 8, more than 41,000 people have been vaccinated, including with the second dose — 5,300.