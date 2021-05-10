18:44
Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of prices for sugar, vegetable oil

To ensure availability of socially significant food products, temporary state regulation of prices for certain types of socially significant goods has been introduced. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Price regulation for sunflower oil and sugar was introduced for a period of 90 days with establishment of a maximum markup. The decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and comes into force 15 days after the date of its official publication.

The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation was instructed to take measures for state regulation of prices for these products. The Ministry of Economy and Finance must notify the Eurasian Economic Commission and the states of the Eurasian Economic Union of the decision.
