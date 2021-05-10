Cabinet of Ministers decides on compensations to injured Batken residents

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan submitted a draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on payment of one-time financial assistance to the families of those killed and injured during the conflict on April 28-30 and May 1 in Batken region for public discussion.

As background statement says, as of May 4, the number of killed reached 36 people, 153 people were injured.

The families of the killed Kyrgyzstanis are offered to pay 1 million soms each;

Injured citizens who received serious bodily injuries — 100,000 each;

Victims who received less serious bodily injuries — 50,000 each;

Victims who received light bullet wounds, resulting in a short-term health disorder — 30,000 each.

The document notes that the proposal applies to civilians, since in accordance with the legislation of the country, military personnel and law enforcement officers are subject to compulsory state personal insurance in case of their death, injury (contusion), loss of health during the performance of military service duties, and ensuring law and order at the expense of the republican budget.

According to preliminary calculations, 51,556.5 million soms will be required from the state budget reserve to implement the draft resolution. There is no exact data yet on how many victims have this or that severity of injury, confirmed by the conclusion of a forensic medical examination. «In this regard, in agreement with the Ministry of Economy and Finance, calculation of the required amount for the affected citizens was prepared as for having received severe bodily injuries, that is, 100,000 soms each,» the document says.

In addition, work continues to further identify the dead and injured citizens. So, the amount required for payment of the material assistance may increase.