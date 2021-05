A two-story canteen burned down in Kara-Suu district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire occurred on May 8 at 21.50, the catering point located on Lenin Street in Samara market completely burned down.

The canteen was built from an iron container. The fire area was 28 square meters.

Causes of the fire are being established.