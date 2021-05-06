Photo and video recording of Japarov’s meeting with Batken residents banned

The President of Kyrgyzstan left for Batken region today on a working visit. He visits the villages affected by the recent events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, and will meet with local residents.

According to the villagers, Sadyr Japarov’s security has forbidden journalists and local residents to take photographs and videos of the president’s meetings with the victims. The correspondent of Azattyk media outlet confirmed this.

Spokeswoman for the head of state Galina Baiterek is not yet available for comment.

It is known that Sadyr Japarov has already met with the residents of Maksat village. Additional tents were set up for the villagers, who were left without housing, and a trampoline, before arrival of the President. Local officials could not explain why they installed a trampoline for children in the ruined village.

Further, the head of state will visit Kulundu and International villages.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis were injured in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people were evacuated from the conflict zone.