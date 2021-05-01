19:12
Earthquake occurs at border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in morning

An earthquake hit the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at 8.52 today. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The source of the earthquake was located in the mountains of Trans-Alai Range, 6 kilometers southeast of Achyk-Suu village, 23 kilometers southeast of Kabyk village, 28 kilometers southeast of Kyzyl-Eshme village.

«Intensity of the earthquake in settlements of the Kyrgyz Republic reached: magnitude 4 — in Achyk-Suu village, magnitude 2- in Kabyk, Zhaiylma villages, magnitude 3 — in Kara-Shybak, Daroot-Korgon, Kyzyl-Eshme villages,» the statement says.
