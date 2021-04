Four people were killed in a fire in Jalal-Abad. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Information about fire in one of the private houses on Kara-Basan Street was received at 8.30.

Four fire brigades were involved in fire extinguishing.

As a result, four people were killed: 27-year-old woman and three children, 5, 2 and an infant.

According to preliminary information, the woman’s husband and mother-in-law left the house in the morning.

Causes of the fire are being investigated.