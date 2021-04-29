15 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours

At least 15 fires have occurred in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. No casualties or injured in the fires were reported. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

«One fire occurred in Osh city, two — in Chui region, one — in Talas region, two — in Naryn region, three — in Osh region, four — in Jalal-Abad region and two — in Batken region. In the overwhelming majority of cases, dry grass was burning,» the ministry said.

It is noted that 15 fire branches were involved in extinguishing the fires. Each fact is checked.