Asian Boxing Championship to take place in Dubai due to COVID-19

The Asian Boxing Championship, which was to take place in New Delhi, will be held in Dubai due to an increase in cases of coronavirus infection in India. Press center of the government of the United Arab Emirates reported on Twitter.

«The UAE Boxing Federation, in coordination with the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and the Boxing Federation of India, will host the Asian Boxing Championship in Dubai. The championship was set to be held in New Delhi, the capital of India, on the same date, but the COVID-19 situation in India prevented the event from taking place,» the press center said.

The championship will take place on May 21-31.
