India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks

India is at the epicenter of a coronavirus storm. People are being burned right in parks, on sidewalks. Foreign media report.

According to BBC, there are almost 350,000 new cases of coronavirus infection in India per day with one person dying every four minutes in its capital Delhi. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the state was at the epicenter of a coronavirus storm.

Bodies of people who died from coronavirus are burned right on the streets due to lack of space, and many hospitals have run out of beds and oxygen, so they do not admit patients.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country reached almost 20 million, so, India ranks second after the United States.

«We were confident of victory after successful fight against the first wave, but this storm hit the nation,» the Indian Prime Minister said in a radio address to the people.

«It is as if we are in the middle of a war,» one of the workers of a street crematorium said.
