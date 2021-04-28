Kyrgyzstan needs about 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The First Deputy Prime Minister Artem Novikov announced at a parliamentary meeting today.

According to him, it is expected that people at risk will be vaccinated before the fall, in general, the vaccination campaign will take place throughout the year.

«At least 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine have been imported into the country, more than 15,000 people have already been vaccinated. The first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was delivered — 20,000 doses. This vaccine is also used. Delivery of 40,000 more doses of Sputnik V is expected in May, and a new delivery schedule will be agreed in June. The Ministry of Health signed a contract with the Russian Direct Investment Fund for the supply of about 1 million doses. The Russian side proceeds from the real possibilities of production of the vaccine and its delivery to international consumers,» Artem Novikov said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister noted that work was underway with international partners under the COVAX program on supply of about 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. This vaccine, according to him, is approved by the WHO.