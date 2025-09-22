Youth internship project for unemployed to be continued in Kyrgyzstan

The pilot internship project for unemployed and job-seeking youth will continue in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy, as well as local administrations and local government bodies, have been instructed to support the Ministry of Labor.

The document notes that pilot project participants will receive a stipend of 8,600 soms from 2025 to 2027. Funding is provided by the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Development Association for Strengthening Social Assistance and Labor Market Programs project.

The Cabinet of Ministers’ order is valid until April 30, 2027.